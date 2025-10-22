Birth date secrets — where to find your ultimate inspiration

A woman in the mountains. Photo: Freepik

Some places inspire us and give a special kind of energy. Everyone feels this differently: some are drawn to the mountains, others feel free on the waves, and for some, the most powerful place is their childhood home. These are often called "places of power" — spaces where you can recharge and find inspiration.

You can find out what suits you best based on your date of birth, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Based on your date of birth, what is your place of power?

Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th

They should seek inspiration in the mountains. Their places of power are various temples and mosques built on mountaintops. The energy of height will fill them with strength.

Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th

Water inspires these individuals. This element will relieve them of difficulties and give them the strength to move forward. The places of power for these individuals are the sea, rivers, lakes, and ponds.

Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th

Such personalities are inspired by movement. They do not have a permanent place of power that they need to visit every time. Those born on these dates find inspiration in dynamics, such as driving, traveling, and taking trips.

A woman is traveling. Photo: Freepik

Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, or 31st

Nature will be a source of strength for these people. If they are lacking inspiration, they should go to the forest or a field. The trees, flowers, and grass will restore their energy and renew their strength.

Those born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd

People born on these dates have an unusual place of power. They find inspiration in conversations and communication with loved ones. These individuals only need to venture out into the noisy world to find inspiration.

Those born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th

Aesthetics and tactility fill these people. They should seek to restore their strength in relaxing places: beauty salons, massage parlors, and spas.

A woman is getting a massage. Photo: Freepik

Those born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th

Silence energizes these people. It is important for them to find a cozy, secluded spot to find inspiration. This place will be a source of power for these individuals. They should consider retreats, meditation, and visiting monasteries.

Those born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th

These people are inspired by their ancestors. They need to feel their family's energy to move forward. Old family homes and abandoned villages are their places of power. These personalities manage to reconnect with the past there.

Those born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th

These individuals are driven by passion. They need to experience extreme sensations to feel fulfilled. That is why speed and fire are places of power for those born on these days.

