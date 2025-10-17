Inside an emotionally intelligent home — 5 things you’ll always notice

5 items you’ll always find in an emotionally intelligent home
For people with high emotional intelligence, home is more than just a place to live. It's a place of inspiration, self-care, and mindfulness.
People with high EQ tend to surround themselves with creativity, growth, and positivity — here’s how their homes reflect that, according to TSN.
Five home essentials that reveal high EQ level
Books
Reading helps you better understand yourself and others. Fiction is especially good at developing empathy. Bookshelves are a tool for personal growth, and people with high EQ always have them at home.
Something for creativity
People with developed emotional intelligence allow themselves to be creative without fearing that they will make a mistake. This is how they process their emotions. That's why they always have supplies at home for creative activities, such as brushes, a notebook, paints, or a camera.
Positive phrases on stickers
Stickers with motivational phrases are a good way to support and motivate yourself. That's why people with a high level of emotional intelligence always have them in their homes. You can find such notes in the bathroom, on the mirror, or near the desk.
Houseplants
Houseplants promote calmness and harmony. Caring for them gives you time alone to think about life. That's why people with high emotional intelligence always have flowers in pots at home.
Equipment for sports
Having a small yoga mat or a pair of dumbbells is a sign of high emotional intelligence. Exercise improves health and helps relieve tension and reboot the brain.
Read more:
Tunnel vision — a psychological trap to avoid
Stop saying these 5 things to your child — experts explain why