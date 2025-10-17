Inside an emotionally intelligent home — 5 things you’ll always notice

A woman is taking care of plants in her room and listening to music. Photo: Freepik

For people with high emotional intelligence, home is more than just a place to live. It's a place of inspiration, self-care, and mindfulness.

People with high EQ tend to surround themselves with creativity, growth, and positivity — here’s how their homes reflect that, according to TSN.

Five home essentials that reveal high EQ level

Books

Reading helps you better understand yourself and others. Fiction is especially good at developing empathy. Bookshelves are a tool for personal growth, and people with high EQ always have them at home.

Something for creativity

People with developed emotional intelligence allow themselves to be creative without fearing that they will make a mistake. This is how they process their emotions. That's why they always have supplies at home for creative activities, such as brushes, a notebook, paints, or a camera.

A woman painting. Photo: freepik

Positive phrases on stickers

Stickers with motivational phrases are a good way to support and motivate yourself. That's why people with a high level of emotional intelligence always have them in their homes. You can find such notes in the bathroom, on the mirror, or near the desk.

Houseplants

Houseplants promote calmness and harmony. Caring for them gives you time alone to think about life. That's why people with high emotional intelligence always have flowers in pots at home.

Equipment for sports

Having a small yoga mat or a pair of dumbbells is a sign of high emotional intelligence. Exercise improves health and helps relieve tension and reboot the brain.

