Which zodiac signs will feel lucky by October 31, 2025 — horoscope

The universe is preparing a special period for four zodiac signs — by October 31, they will experience incredible luck thanks to Mercury joining forces with Mars. For some, this will mean a financial breakthrough, for others — a chance to showcase themselves to the world, and for yet others — a fateful acquaintance or a new romance.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains which zodiac signs will receive the universe's main gift of October.

Zodiac signs especially lucky until October 31

Aries

Mercury in combination with your ruling planet Mars fills you with energy, decisiveness, and brilliant ideas. By October 31, fate will present you with several opportunities for financial advancement — this could be a new partnership, a profitable investment, or even an unexpected source of passive income. Astrologers advise acting boldly: speak up about your needs, ask for help or collaboration — and you may receive more than expected.

Cancer

For Cancers, the universe offers a chance to make yourself noticed. By the end of October, your energy shines so brightly that everyone — from colleagues to a wide audience — will notice you. This is a perfect period for growth in creativity, career, and personal projects. If you’ve long dreamed of starting a blog, presenting your work, or showcasing your talent to the world, now is the time. Astrologers advise being courageous — your charisma is at its peak.

Libra

You have long sought inner balance, and the universe sees it. Your harmony is beginning to attract material success. By October 31, financial matters may improve significantly: new sources of income may appear, or you may find ways to stabilize your budget. Astrologers recommend organizing finances, setting priorities, and not wasting energy on the unnecessary. Learning to say no to projects and people who do not bring joy will help you attract even more luck.

Capricorn

For Capricorns, the end of October brings a powerful energy boost in communication, networking, and new acquaintances. This is a time for building connections, exchanging ideas, and creating joint projects. The universe encourages you to step beyond your usual circle. Do not hesitate to speak up, present your plans, or seek like-minded people. Through conversations and collaboration, new opportunities will emerge that can change your future.

