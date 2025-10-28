One zodiac sign faces a storm of doubts and deception this week — Horoscope October 27-November 2

Horoscope for one sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

As October comes to a close, a sense of anticipation for change emerges alongside a wave of doubts, ambiguous situations, and tests of honesty. Astrologers warn that one zodiac sign will have a difficult week; it may find itself trapped in illusions, empty promises, and confusion.

Novyny.LIVE shares astrologers' predictions about which zodiac sign needs to be especially careful from October 27 to November 2.

One sign will be tested by illusions and unclear promises

This period will test the intuition and cool-headedness of Pisces. The stars warn that from October 27 to November 2, someone may appear who seeks to take advantage of your kindness. This person could be a colleague, acquaintance, or even a close friend who asks for a "small favor"—but there will be a hidden benefit behind it. Pay attention to details. If something seems suspicious, it most likely is.

Zodiac sign Pisces. Photo: freepik.com

Astrologers advise those born under the sign of Pisces to avoid signing documents, borrowing money, or agreeing to risky proposals. This is particularly important for those working in finance, trade, or communications.

Focus on tasks you've been putting off; that's where you'll be able to get things in order and feel in control.

