Age-defying stars reveal secrets to looking 25 at 50

15 July 2025 18:51
Alina Zibrova - editor
Alina Zibrova
editor
Lopez, Aniston, Longoria share top anti-aging procedures
Jennifer Aniston. Photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston
Hollywood celebrities carefully monitor their appearance, and their beauty routines often become trends. We have compiled the most interesting facts about the procedures that help celebrities in their 50s look like they are 25.

Read more in the article on Novyny.LIVE.

Jennifer Lopez — 55 years old

The celebrity prefers the Signature facial, which combines deep cleansing, microcurrent, light therapy, and Biologique Recherche cosmetics. She also uses EMSculpt Butt Lift for body toning, applies SPF daily, and avoids Botox, as she stated in Glamour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Eva Longoria — 50 years old

The actress actively uses Morpheus8, an RF microneedling device that stimulates collagen production. In an interview with Prevention, she called Morpheus8 the "mother of all treatments." In addition, the Desperate Housewives star uses Forma RF for facial skin tightening and Evolve X RF for the body.

Jennifer Aniston — 56 years old

The actress chooses chemical peels, Clear + Brilliant and Thermage laser treatments, and microcurrents, which stimulate collagen production and improve elasticity. The celebrity also gets Botox injections, paying particular attention to the smoothness of her forehead and the area around her eyes.

Demi Moore — 62 years old

Demi remains faithful to moderate procedures. She uses Botox, laser skin resurfacing, RF procedures, and lip and facial fillers. The celebrity maintains her natural appearance without losing her fresh look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Gwyneth Paltrow — 52 years old

The actress actively promotes natural methods through her brand Goop, but she does not shy away from modern procedures such as Thermage laser treatment, Clear + Brilliant, microneedling, infrared saunas, cryotherapy, and vacuum facial therapy. Gwyneth also once decided to undergo a procedure in which bees sting the face to get rid of scars and inflammation on the skin. She advocates natural ageing, combining a wellness approach with modern technologies.

As a reminder, paparazzi caught Eva Longoria in a swimsuit while on holiday in Spain.

Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Lopez Demi Moore Gwyneth Paltrow world celebrities Eva Longoria
18:51 Age-defying stars reveal secrets to looking 25 at 50

18:02 This haircut adds volume and takes years off after 45

17:35 Zelensky signs law on multiple citizenship

16:38 What does the little lightning bolt symbol on a USB cable mean?

16:07 Why Zelensky called Klymenko over Donetsk Region — key details

16:04 Zelensky has a new ally in the White House

15:26 Budanov reveals Russia's long-term plans to Kellogg

15:25 Mitsubishi revives fan-favorite model for Ukraine

15:00 Does mileage matter when buying a used electric car?

14:47 Government shake-up? Zelensky meets Fedorov, Svyrydenko

