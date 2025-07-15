Lopez, Aniston, Longoria share top anti-aging procedures

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston

Hollywood celebrities carefully monitor their appearance, and their beauty routines often become trends. We have compiled the most interesting facts about the procedures that help celebrities in their 50s look like they are 25.

Jennifer Lopez — 55 years old

The celebrity prefers the Signature facial, which combines deep cleansing, microcurrent, light therapy, and Biologique Recherche cosmetics. She also uses EMSculpt Butt Lift for body toning, applies SPF daily, and avoids Botox, as she stated in Glamour.

Eva Longoria — 50 years old

The actress actively uses Morpheus8, an RF microneedling device that stimulates collagen production. In an interview with Prevention, she called Morpheus8 the "mother of all treatments." In addition, the Desperate Housewives star uses Forma RF for facial skin tightening and Evolve X RF for the body.

Jennifer Aniston — 56 years old

The actress chooses chemical peels, Clear + Brilliant and Thermage laser treatments, and microcurrents, which stimulate collagen production and improve elasticity. The celebrity also gets Botox injections, paying particular attention to the smoothness of her forehead and the area around her eyes.

Demi Moore — 62 years old

Demi remains faithful to moderate procedures. She uses Botox, laser skin resurfacing, RF procedures, and lip and facial fillers. The celebrity maintains her natural appearance without losing her fresh look.

Gwyneth Paltrow — 52 years old

The actress actively promotes natural methods through her brand Goop, but she does not shy away from modern procedures such as Thermage laser treatment, Clear + Brilliant, microneedling, infrared saunas, cryotherapy, and vacuum facial therapy. Gwyneth also once decided to undergo a procedure in which bees sting the face to get rid of scars and inflammation on the skin. She advocates natural ageing, combining a wellness approach with modern technologies.

