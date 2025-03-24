Spectacular looks to wear in Spring/Summer 2025 — What's coming back from the 80s

A woman in a suit. Photo: Freepik

Midi skirts, three-piece suits and jackets with sharp lapels are back in trends. Lately, fashion has been looking back and reviving the style of the 1980s — everything we once saw in a photo has come to life and become "fresh" trends, writes Vogue.

1980s women's outfits popular today

The trends set by famous women from the US or the UK in the 1980s are coming back into fashion. The eighties were an era of powerful, ambitious and independent women who weren't afraid to express themselves in both their careers and their fashion. Among them were politicians, first ladies, public figures and singers who were remembered for their spectacular images.

Nancy Reagan

The wife of the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, has made a significant contribution to the perception of the style of female leaders around the world. Nancy Reagan is remembered for her formal but colorful looks, austere shapes that allowed her to play with fabrics and prints.

Nancy Reagan's style. Photo: Vogue

Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher was the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Known around the world as the Steel Lady, she had the look: three-piece suits with midi skirts, jackets with sharp lapels that she buttoned up, formal dresses, a small rectangular bag, an iconic hairstyle and clips.

Margaret Thatcher's official style. Photo: Vogue

Madonna

Madonna is the queen of pop music, who made her style to look provocative by mixing femininity with a rebellious spirit. She boldly combined underground style, loved massive pendants and stylized Capris and mini topes.

This woman is a rebellious legend of the eighties, who inspired the whole world.

Madonna. Photo: Vogue

Grace Jones

The American singer is known for her androgynous style, which she cultivated with very short hair, bright makeup and accentuated cheekbones. Jones wore men's jackets, lots of leather and massive bracelets.

Grace Jones. Photo: Vogue

Today, most of these items are relevant again, so you can safely add them to your wardrobe to diversify your daily looks. They make for some pretty daring and stylish outfits with a touch of retro.

We also told you which pieces from the 1990s will be most popular in the spring of 2025.

Earlier, we wrote about which blouse is considered the most trendy this spring, and which shorts will be very popular in summer.