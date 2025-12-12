Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion 1940s silhouette — a timeless jacket returns

1940s silhouette — a timeless jacket returns

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 December 2025 14:40
A fashionable jacket from the 1940s — why this silhouette is relevant today
Young women in bright jackets. Photo: freepik

Sometimes fashion brings back not just individual items, but entire eras. This time, the spotlight is once again on a jacket that first appeared in the 1940s and for a long time symbolized practicality. Today, it has been given a second life.

This follows from a Glamour feature.

The jacket that survived decades is becoming desirable again

If you flip through archival photos from the 1940s, you can spot silhouettes that feel surprisingly familiar. We are talking about that same short jacket made from durable fabric, originally designed for real resilience. It was not a piece made for show, but for life — and that is exactly why so many people came to love it.

The short jacket from the 1940s is back
Stylish brown jacket. Photo from Instagram

Now it is returning, but in an updated version. Designers have preserved the core idea while rethinking everything else for modern routines: fast movement around the city, working in cafés, walks before the rain. This jacket has become something like armor you put on in the morning to feel collected and confident.

A jacket that will make you feel confident
Quilted jacket. Photo from Instagram

Stylists note that the secret to its longevity lies in its simplicity. At a time when fashion is once again gravitating toward pieces "with meaning," it looks remarkably organic. There are no unnecessary details, no decorative overload — just a form refined over decades and now recreated in new fabrics and colors.

This jacket is also appreciated because it does not try to dominate an outfit, yet it always looks appropriate. And perhaps that is why the return of this silhouette feels like a logical gesture — because sometimes fashion truly remembers its most successful solutions.

fashion trends winter jacket outerwear
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
