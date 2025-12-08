’90s trend outerwear — the model worn by today’s biggest stars

A young woman in a leopard-print coat. Photo: Freepik

Animal prints never truly disappeared, but this winter they have reclaimed their status as pieces impossible to overlook. Celebrities are wearing them as elements of everyday style that add personality to any look — resulting in an outerwear trend that speaks with confidence.

You’ve likely noticed yourself that fashion can change at lightning speed, yet every so often it brings back items we had almost forgotten. Leopard-print coats, snake-texture trench coats, faux-fur outerwear with animal patterns — all of these have long become classic "tools." Stylists often joke that such outerwear works as a ready-made character.

Animal print in outerwear

One of the freshest examples is Dua Lipa’s walk around New York City with her fiancé Callum Turner. The singer chose a black maxi dress and a glossy trench with a snakeskin motif, which set the tone of the entire look. According to designers, such trench coats work best in everyday styling — they make it seem as though you’ve put more effort into the outfit than you actually have.

Dua Lipa. Photo via Cosmopolitan

At Paris Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski also embraced animal prints. She wore a leopard-print trench over black jeans and a simple top. Emily has long been considered one of those stars who can turn an ordinary outfit into a fashion statement.

Emily Ratajkowski. Photo via Cosmopolitan

A similar approach is shown by Jennifer Lawrence. She has been spotted several times on the streets of New York in a leopard-print coat with a different character — the pony-hair texture gives the piece a more "voluminous," almost sculptural appearance. Jennifer pairs it with sweaters in cool tones and jeans, creating that effortless style stylists value so highly today.

Jennifer Lawrence. Photo via Cosmopolitan

All three examples point to one clear trend — animal prints have reclaimed a worthy place in winter wardrobes. Not as a way to "stand out at any cost," but as a way to add texture, mood, and a touch of boldness often missing in the cold season.

