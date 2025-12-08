The most elegant velvet pants of the ’90s — how to wear them now

A young woman in a velvet suit. Photo: Freepik

Velvet pants are returning to winter wardrobes not as a nostalgic gesture, but as an answer to the demand for comfort and expressiveness. Their soft sheen and distinctive texture make any look warmer, bolder, and slightly theatrical.

Over the past few seasons, we have already seen the ’90s reclaim their role as the main source of inspiration for designers. However, this time the focus has shifted from jackets to a material that has long been "waiting for its moment." We are talking about velvet. Pants made from it have become the very unexpected item that fashion editors and stylists call "the most delightful comeback of the winter."

’90s-style pants are back in fashion

The first true velvet breakthrough is associated with Tom Ford and his pivotal Gucci Fall–Winter 1995/96 collection. After the show, fashion analysts noted that interest in velvet rose so sharply that the brand’s sales nearly doubled. For an era without social media, it was a phenomenon.

Despite fashion’s cyclical nature, this fabric has never fully disappeared. Stylists explain this by saying that velvet acts as a small "attention effect" — it makes a look deeper even when you simply pair the pants with a basic sweater. That’s why many experts this year call it not just a trend but a functional tool for creating expressive winter outfits.

Most often, velvet pants are chosen in two formats: loose silhouettes reminiscent of the relaxed ’90s style, or fitted models that follow the leg line and softly highlight the texture.

You can wear velvet pants in many ways. They create a beautiful contrast background for silk shirts — making a look that easily adapts to festive plans. For everyday style, they pair well with soft knit sweaters or understated blazers.

Velvet pants are experiencing another resurgence not because the industry misses the ’90s, but because we all want items that add a sense of celebration to an ordinary weekday. And velvet seems to do this better than any other fabric.

