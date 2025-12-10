Jackets that went out of fashion in 2026 — which styles ruin a modern look

A young woman in a pink jacket. Photo: freepik

Outerwear in autumn is not just a way to stay warm, but the first thing others see when you step outside. It is the outerwear that shapes the impression of your look and often works against you. There are models that are better left on the store shelf.

Which jackets to avoid in winter

Thin quilted jackets that resemble a coat lining have long turned into a cosmetic problem of the winter wardrobe. They seem to be made for comfort, but instead they blur the silhouette, add volume where it’s not needed, and don’t protect from the cold at all. In short, they never became a proper type of outerwear.

Quilted jacket. Photo: Instagram

Despite the fact that such models have flooded the stores, they are worth avoiding. Winter reveals every weakness of the fabric and cut, and these jackets seem the most helpless in frost.

Parkas with massive pockets

There was a time when people bought a parka "for all occasions": many pockets, drawstrings, flaps, extra fastenings — it all looked like practicality. In winter reality, such models make the look heavy and movements awkward. Minimalist parkas have replaced multilayered "military" versions without much competition.

Parka with oversized pockets. Photo: Instagram

Outerwear with large logos

Items on which the brand name can be read from afar have already had their peak moment. In winter, when there is already a lot of volume, an additional "poster on your back" is unnecessary. Clean surfaces, calm textures, and the quality of the material now matter much more than a big inscription once seen as a symbol of status.

