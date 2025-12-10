Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 10 December 2025 16:16
2026 surprising footwear trend — these shoes made a loud comeback
A woman wearing stylish Derby shoes. Photo: freepik

If sneakers ever lose their place in our wardrobe, derby shoes are ready to take their spot. They embody the restrained elegance of loafers and the bold confidence of bulky athletic shoes.

Vogue revealed the main features of these shoes.

Derby shoes are back — here's why everyone is choosing them

There's no need to think twice about what to wear them with: jeans, leather pants, a midi skirt, or even a formal suit. Derbies fit into any urban outfit.

outfit ideas with Derby shoes
Derby shoes with a skirt. Photo from Instagram.

З приходом справжнього холоду на шнурівки переходять навіть ті, хто роками ходив у кедах. І не дивно, бо дербі зручні, нейтральні за стилем і водночас мають акцент, який робить образ зібраним. Колись вони вважались частиною чоловічого гардероба 70-х, зараз же — це абсолютно гендерно-вільне взуття, яке легко адаптується під будь-яку естетику.

outfit ideas with Derby shoes
Wedged Derby shoes. Photo from Instagram.

The runways as well as street fashionistas have been wearing them for a while.

  • For spring–summer 2026, there are cherry-red, glossy Chanel designs;
  • Square models by Victoria Beckham for fall–winter 2025–2026; 
  • Calvin Klein's polished pairs.

Not to mention the light jazz shoes that became almost a must-have item in any wardrobe after the Jacquemus, Celine, and Dior shows.

outfit ideas with Derby shoes
Leather derby shoes. Photo from Instagram.

While jazz shoes are designed for those who love to move with ease, Derby shoes are designed for those who need practical footwear. These shoes can keep up with the pace of the big city and will never go out of style.

fashion trends stylists women's shoes Year 2026
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
