2026 surprising footwear trend — these shoes made a loud comeback

If sneakers ever lose their place in our wardrobe, derby shoes are ready to take their spot. They embody the restrained elegance of loafers and the bold confidence of bulky athletic shoes.

Vogue revealed the main features of these shoes.

There's no need to think twice about what to wear them with: jeans, leather pants, a midi skirt, or even a formal suit. Derbies fit into any urban outfit.

The runways as well as street fashionistas have been wearing them for a while.

For spring–summer 2026, there are cherry-red, glossy Chanel designs;

Square models by Victoria Beckham for fall–winter 2025–2026;

Calvin Klein's polished pairs.

Not to mention the light jazz shoes that became almost a must-have item in any wardrobe after the Jacquemus, Celine, and Dior shows.

While jazz shoes are designed for those who love to move with ease, Derby shoes are designed for those who need practical footwear. These shoes can keep up with the pace of the big city and will never go out of style.

