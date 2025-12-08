5 must-have shoe trends in 2025 that stay in fashion for 2026

Stylish shoes. Photo: freepik

In 2025, we saw bold — and sometimes controversial — experiments in shoe design that left no one indifferent. However, we managed to create a versatile collection for any season.

Vogue has selected pairs that didn't just "make it", but got a chance to become new classics.

Stylish shoes that will remain trendy in 2026

Loafers

Loafers have undergone a quiet but steady revolution. In 2025, all styles were in trend, from flats to chunky heels and from subtle designs to glossy finishes. All you have to do is choose your pair because they won't be going anywhere next year.

Loafers. Photo from Instagram

Colored sneakers

Sneakers now have a feature they once lacked: character, manifested through their color. It seems that brands have realized this. Everyone is promoting colored suede sneakers instead of the usual white ones we've been wearing for decades.

Green sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Red ballet flats

Red ballet flats are a small touch of color that goes well with jeans, a pencil skirt, and even a down jacket. They bring back the lightness we sometimes lack in winter.

Ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Flip-flops

In 2025, we rethought our attitude toward shoes that were previously considered strictly beachwear. Flip-flops have appeared in offices, at events, and even on dates. They have been so readily accepted by urban fashion that they are likely to stay with us for a long time.

Flip-flops. Photo from Instagram

Shoes with comfortable heels

Perhaps the most pleasant change of the year. Shoes finally stopped requiring heroism. Kitten heels, square and flared heels are not a compromise, but a new approach where beauty does not compete with common sense.

Shoes with stable heels. Photo from Instagram

Amina Muaddi and STAUD prove again that shoes can be not only stylish but also comfortable.

