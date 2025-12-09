The shoes of the 2026 season — pairs worth your attention

Yellow heels. Photo: Freepik

This time, the update has centered on heels — that very type of footwear capable of refreshing a look and shifting its mood. After the Spring–Summer 2026 runway shows, it became clear which models designers favor most.

Novyny.LIVE reveals what you should focus on in 2026.

Which heels everyone will be wearing in 2026

Patent models made the loudest statement. That’s why slingbacks with a subtle mirror-like shine from Saint Laurent are trending. Alongside them, transparency has made a comeback.

Patent leather heels. Photo: Instagram

Transparent heels always add impact to even the simplest outfit. Just pair them with bright knee-socks or graphite tights, and the whole look gains an intonation that’s difficult to achieve with any other shoes.

Transparent heels. Photo: Instagram

Classic styles are not staying silent this year either. The almond-shaped cut is exactly the form that works with any business rhythm. Stella McCartney showed how this line can elongate the foot and create lightness, even when the outfit consists of rather structured pieces.

Almond-toe heels. Photo: Instagram

Another story is crocodile-embossed leather. For more than one season, Chanel has suggested viewing texture as character. This material looks best in pairs with a square or pointed toe: the geometry enhances the texture and creates the impression of premium footwear.

Crocodile-embossed heels. Photo: Instagram

The kitten heel continues its long life without pomp. It’s that kind of heel that doesn’t require a special occasion: you can wear it on days when staying mobile matters, yet you still want a touch of elegance.

Stylish heel design. Photo: Instagram

And finally, the wedge. Maison Margiela reminded everyone that it doesn’t have to be about the early 2000s. In the right interpretation, such a sole adds height without overwhelming the look.

Wedge heels. Photo: Instagram

The wedge works well in everyday outfits and even with strict suits, when you want to subtly shift the accents.

