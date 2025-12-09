The shoes of the 2026 season — pairs worth your attention

Best shoes of 2026 — silhouettes turning into trends fast
This time, the update has centered on heels — that very type of footwear capable of refreshing a look and shifting its mood. After the Spring–Summer 2026 runway shows, it became clear which models designers favor most.
Novyny.LIVE reveals what you should focus on in 2026.
Which heels everyone will be wearing in 2026
Patent models made the loudest statement. That’s why slingbacks with a subtle mirror-like shine from Saint Laurent are trending. Alongside them, transparency has made a comeback.
Transparent heels always add impact to even the simplest outfit. Just pair them with bright knee-socks or graphite tights, and the whole look gains an intonation that’s difficult to achieve with any other shoes.
Classic styles are not staying silent this year either. The almond-shaped cut is exactly the form that works with any business rhythm. Stella McCartney showed how this line can elongate the foot and create lightness, even when the outfit consists of rather structured pieces.
Another story is crocodile-embossed leather. For more than one season, Chanel has suggested viewing texture as character. This material looks best in pairs with a square or pointed toe: the geometry enhances the texture and creates the impression of premium footwear.
The kitten heel continues its long life without pomp. It’s that kind of heel that doesn’t require a special occasion: you can wear it on days when staying mobile matters, yet you still want a touch of elegance.
And finally, the wedge. Maison Margiela reminded everyone that it doesn’t have to be about the early 2000s. In the right interpretation, such a sole adds height without overwhelming the look.
The wedge works well in everyday outfits and even with strict suits, when you want to subtly shift the accents.
