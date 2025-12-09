Must-have denim trend of 2026 — Barrel-leg jeans trend returns

Jeans with a belt. Photo: freepik

Barrel-leg jeans have been in our wardrobes for a long time. This model is not ostentatious or extravagant; quite the contrary, it is perfect when you want structure and originality. Back in the early 2020s, it seemed that barrel-leg or horseshoe jeans were not for everyone, but everything has changed today.

Following Alaïa's Fall/Winter 2023/24 show, Peter Mugler brought this silhouette back onto the catwalk, demonstrating that denim can be sculptural and almost architectural. Following this, fashion editors and stylists began to discuss the cut again.

What jeans will become the base of 2026

Today, this style is produced by everyone, from high-end designers such as Loewe and Toteme to mass-market brands like Levi's. The model can be adapted to suit different lifestyles: some people wear it with a voluminous coat, while others wear it with a simple white T-shirt. It is this versatility that has helped horseshoe jeans evolve from a fashion statement to an item of clothing that we reach for when we need it.

Alaïa. Photo from Vogue

Stylists often say that accessories go well with these jeans. If you choose a cropped length, the silhouette becomes more striking, and your choice of shoes becomes more important.

Tina Kunaki in Alaïa jeans, 2023. Photo from Vogue

In her collections, Stella McCartney demonstrates another approach, showing how to combine a barrel-leg with a white shirt. This contrast of structure and simplicity accentuates the shape of the leg more effectively than any elaborate top could.

Stella McCartney spring-summer 2026. Photo from Vogue

These jeans are almost the perfect tool for everyday wear. Wear them with a simple jumper or a voluminous jacket for an effortlessly stylish look. You can wear different shoes with them, such as rough boots or knee-high boots.

Alaïa Resort 2026. Photo from Vogue

In short, barrel-leg jeans are not about shocking, but rather about freedom and style that is based on the little things.

