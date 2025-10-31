How leaders can properly motivate their employees — expert advice

Young woman at work. Photo: Pexels

The atmosphere within a team directly affects employee productivity. Psychologists emphasize that leaders play a key role in their subordinates’ well-being. That’s why managers should follow several expert-backed principles to motivate people effectively.

How a leader can build strong relationships with employees

Be honest

A leader should treat employees fairly if they want to earn their trust. Experts recommend finding a delicate balance between transparency and confidentiality. A lack of information about what’s happening within the company or among competitors is one of the biggest sources of stress for employees.

Be predictable

Employees tend to trust leaders who are consistent and predictable. This stability helps staff feel secure about the future and reduces anxiety. On the other hand, leaders who frequently change their minds create uncertainty and stress, leaving employees worried about what’s coming next.

Learn to trust people

Employees need to feel that their company trusts them. Experts advise against using excessive monitoring tools or tracking software to control performance. Numerous studies show that people who feel trusted by their management perform significantly better and with greater motivation.

Help employees trust each other

It’s equally important for leaders to foster mutual trust among team members. Employees who trust their colleagues collaborate more effectively. Managers can strengthen these relationships by inviting staff to work together on important projects, distributing responsibilities fairly, and recognizing each person’s contributions.

