Calm your nervous system fast with the “towel” practice

A calm woman. Photo: pexels

Sometimes, to overcome anxiety, you need more than just words, meditation, or movement. The body physically needs to feel warmth. This is one of the practices that can help you calm down and relax.

Pyschosomatologist Maryna Gorbenko shared this in her Instagram post.

The "Towel" practice for reducing anxiety

This practice, which helps to reduce anxiety, is called "The Towel" or "Warm hug". According to the psychosomatologist, it is a simple way to quickly relieve tension and switch the body from survival mode to life mode.

"It works through the body, directly affecting the parasympathetic nervous system — the part that controls calmness, digestion, recovery, and a sense of security. It lowers cortisol levels (the stress hormone), which can lead to weight gain," explains Gorbenko.

A tired woman. Photo: Pexels

How to do the "towel" practice:

Take a large towel. The heavier it is, the better. You can warm it up on the radiator beforehand, but it's not necessary. Wrap yourself in the towel as if it were a blanket. Turn on the hot water and let it run. Focus on your sensations. The towel will become warm and heavy from the water and embrace your body.

During the practice, breathe deeply. Feel that you are here and now, safe and calm. Be in the moment and allow yourself to relax. You can sit in silence or repeat phrases to yourself, such as:

I am safe.

I am here. I am home in my body.

Everything is okay.

I am with myself.

A woman in the bathroom. Photo: Pexels

The psychosomatologist recommends making this practice a routine. Repeat it at least two to three times a week, or after a difficult day or stressful event, such as a night of shelling. You will soon notice significant changes in your state and become a calmer, more relaxed person.

