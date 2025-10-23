Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Psychology Five common signs a woman has forgotten her own worth

Five common signs a woman has forgotten her own worth

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 October 2025 02:08
Updated 16:12
Self-worth crisis — 5 warning signs a woman doesn’t respect herself enough
Sad girl. Photo: Pexels

Women who do not value themselves tend to exhibit certain character traits. These traits reveal their dislike and disrespect for themselves. According to psychologists, most women do this completely unconsciously.

Here’s how to recognize the signs, writes Ukr.media.

Advertisement

How to tell when a woman has stopped valuing herself

She blames herself for everything

A woman who does not feel her own worth will always take the blame. She will blame herself for any failures, even if she is not at all to blame. This is self-destructive behavior that only worsens the situation and leads to self-hatred.

She surrounds herself with undeserving people

Women with low self-esteem often enter into toxic relationships. They also choose undeserving friends or allow their relatives to treat them badly. Such women simply do not understand that they deserve better.

How to tell when a woman has stopped valuing herself
An insecure girl. Photo: Pexels

She sacrifices her own well-being for others

Women who don't value themselves often give up everything just to please others. They sacrifice their own desires to keep people close. This only ruins their lives.

She constantly doubts herself

Women who do not value themselves constantly doubt their choices. They cannot make important decisions and, even if they know what to do in theory, are unlikely to do so in practice.

They like to belittle others

Women with low self-esteem often unconsciously belittle others. For them, such actions are a way to assert themselves. Women who are insecure will criticize those who are taller and stronger.

Read more:

She’s done — 3 signs a woman is about to end the relationship

How to know if a man really loves you — 5 key signs

psychology women intresting facts female psychology self-esteem
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information