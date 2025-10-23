Self-worth crisis — 5 warning signs a woman doesn’t respect herself enough

Sad girl. Photo: Pexels

Women who do not value themselves tend to exhibit certain character traits. These traits reveal their dislike and disrespect for themselves. According to psychologists, most women do this completely unconsciously.

Here’s how to recognize the signs, writes Ukr.media.

Advertisement

How to tell when a woman has stopped valuing herself

She blames herself for everything

A woman who does not feel her own worth will always take the blame. She will blame herself for any failures, even if she is not at all to blame. This is self-destructive behavior that only worsens the situation and leads to self-hatred.

She surrounds herself with undeserving people

Women with low self-esteem often enter into toxic relationships. They also choose undeserving friends or allow their relatives to treat them badly. Such women simply do not understand that they deserve better.

An insecure girl. Photo: Pexels

She sacrifices her own well-being for others

Women who don't value themselves often give up everything just to please others. They sacrifice their own desires to keep people close. This only ruins their lives.

She constantly doubts herself

Women who do not value themselves constantly doubt their choices. They cannot make important decisions and, even if they know what to do in theory, are unlikely to do so in practice.

They like to belittle others

Women with low self-esteem often unconsciously belittle others. For them, such actions are a way to assert themselves. Women who are insecure will criticize those who are taller and stronger.

Read more:

She’s done — 3 signs a woman is about to end the relationship

How to know if a man really loves you — 5 key signs