How to protect your mental health after work — 3 expert tips

After work, you should give your mind time to recover. That's why, every day after 5 p.m., you should take time to develop good habits that will prevent stress and anxiety.

According to EatingWell, incorporating three simple, effective habits into your evening routine can reduce daily stress.

Habits that are good for mental health

Switch your body from "work mode" to normal mode

In order to relax, you need to signal your body and mind that you can finally switch. The easiest and most effective way to do this is through physical movement.

A 2025 review found that walking approximately 7,000 steps per day — less than the traditional goal of 10,000 steps — was associated with improved physical and mental well-being.

Barbir adds that after a stressful day, movement will also stimulate the release of natural substances that will improve mood. This will help reduce the level of stress hormones.

Don't give up on socializing

Barbir emphasizes that humans are social beings, and that feeling connected to others is important for mental well-being. However, many people isolate themselves after a long day at work, thinking it will help them recover. In reality, this habit only exacerbates the problem.

We all have the need to feel a sense of belonging, so connecting with loved ones is a necessity that can also help us de-stress," says Barbir.

There are many ways to spend time with your loved ones. You can chat while cooking, play board games, watch movies, or simply talk about life.

Relax your mind

Constant deadlines, notifications, and to-do lists cause people to accumulate stress that lingers long after work. That is why learning how to relax is important. Barbir suggests incorporating "moments of reflection" into your routine. During these moments, you turn off any external factors and allow yourself to immerse in your thoughts.

"These moments give the brain time to rest and reboot, which is essential for both mental and physical health," says the psychologist.

Barbir also recommends using reflective practices to clear your mind before going to bed. For instance, one could keep a diary or a to-do list for the next day.

