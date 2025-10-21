Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The worst job for Generation Z — guaranteed to cause stress

The worst job for Generation Z — guaranteed to cause stress

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 October 2025 23:12
Updated 19:02
Most stressful job for Generation Z — which work to avoid
Young woman exhausted from work. Photo: Pexels

Generation Z, also known as Zoomers, were born roughly between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s. This generation approaches life in a unique way, often surprising older individuals with their unconventional views and priorities. This distinct perspective is particularly evident in their career choices. For Zoomers, it is important to feel a sense of freedom, avoid burnout, and express creativity in their work. When these elements are missing, a profession can quickly turn into a significant challenge for them. Among all possible career paths, there is one job that is particularly ill-suited for this generation, as it tends to generate high levels of stress.

Novyny.LIVE provides a detailed overview.

The most stressful job for Zoomers

Psychologists agree that the most challenging profession for Generation Z is that of a social worker. There are several reasons for this. This role requires constant interaction with people facing difficult life circumstances, which can be emotionally draining for Zoomers and take a toll on their mental well-being. Young people in this generation are unlikely to sacrifice their emotional health for the sake of a career.

What job is the most stressful for Generation Z?
A young woman stressed at work. Photo: Pexels

Moreover, the social worker profession can cause stress and emotional burnout for Generation Z due to its lack of flexible scheduling. Today’s youth prefer remote work, as it offers a sense of autonomy and freedom from strict office routines. Additionally, flexible hours that can be adjusted when necessary are highly valued. Since the social worker role is almost the complete opposite of this lifestyle, it becomes an even greater challenge for Zoomers.

In general, Zoomers find it difficult to work in jobs that require excessive interpersonal communication. They also wish to avoid monotonous, repetitive tasks. Career growth opportunities and a good salary are important to them as well. For these reasons, the role of a social worker ranks as one of the worst career choices for Generation Z.



job psychology careers generation intresting facts
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
