Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Smiley anniversary — 42 years since emotions entered the Internet

Smiley anniversary — 42 years since emotions entered the Internet

en
Publication time 19 September 2025 15:04
From Emoticons to Emojis — the legacy of the first online smiley
A ball with a smiling face. Photo: Unsplash

Today, September 19, marks the birthday of the emoji. On this day in 1982, Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott Fahlman proposed using ";-)" to indicate a joke and ";-)" for serious messages in online correspondence. This small idea gave birth to a new "punctuation of emotions," which quickly spread throughout the early networks.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the history of emotions on the internet.

Advertisement

From ASCII emoticons to emojis

The first "faces" of the Internet were text emoticons made of punctuation marks: :-) ;-) :-O and others.

history of emojis
Scott Fahlman's first email using text emoticons. Photo: screenshot

At the same time, back in 1963, Harvey Ball's iconic yellow "smiley face" appeared — a graphic symbol created to lift the corporate mood. It later became a massive pop culture icon, but was not directly related to digital chats.

history of emojis Harvey Ball
Harvey Ball with a graphic version of the emoticon. Photo: still from video/YouTube

In 1999, Japanese designer Shigetaka Kurita developed the first set of 176 pixel emojis for NTT DoCoMo's i-mode mobile platform, which marked the beginning of the modern "ecosystem" of smartphone icons. The MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) keeps the set as an art object.

history of emojis
The first set of pixel emojis. Photo: NTT DoCoMo

Standardization took place in 2010, when hundreds of emojis were officially added to Unicode 6.0, and a year later Apple enabled the global emoji keyboard in iOS 5, making the icons massive outside of Japan.

history of emojis
Emojis in Apple's global emoji keyboard in iOS 5. Photo: screenshot/Emojipedia

How differently do gen z and millennials use emojis?

Studies show that the interpretation of emojis changes significantly from generation to generation. For example, 🙂 is more likely to be read by younger users as a passive-aggressive or ironic "smile," while older users take it literally. Similarly, 👍 sounds a bit harsh for some of Generation Z, and instead of 😂 ("face with tears of joy"), Zoomers often use 💀 ("I died laughing").

For millennials, the 😂 emoticon means joy, and 😭 means sadness. For Zoomers, it's different: they put sarcasm and irony into the emoji. So, 💀 — "I died laughing" is the same as 😂 for millennials.

Read more:

The best iOS 26 features you haven’t tried yet

New Google Windows tool merges Drive, Web, and PC search

social media messages emotions communication emoji smiley
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information