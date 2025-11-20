Who doomers are — psychologists explain this phenomenon

Sad young woman. Photo: Pexels

Many people today feel pessimism and a loss of faith in the future. They seem convinced that things will not get better. This is not just a bad mood or a temporary phase, but a state that can be very dangerous. People who have lost their desire for life are called doomers.

Who doomers are

The term doomer appeared relatively recently, in the late 2010s. Such people differ from others in that they are convinced there is no way out. They believe the future is ruined, and there is no point expecting things to improve. These are individuals with pronounced pessimism who do not even try to fix anything in their lives.

In the modern world, the number of such people is growing. Many are pressured by war, career instability, or unrealistic expectations from others. These factors often cause people to lose confidence in the future.

Psychologists emphasize that social media only worsens this state. Constant scrolling through Instagram or TikTok increases anxiety, makes a person more irritable, and forces them to compare their life with the achievements of others. Eventually, all of this manifests as doomer traits: pessimism, apathy, and the feeling that everything is already lost.

According to psychologists, constantly focusing on how bad everything is only reduces motivation to act. Eventually, such people fall into a dangerous trap. They isolate themselves from the outside world, withdraw, and sink into depression.

If you or your loved ones are experiencing such a state, you should seek help from a psychologist immediately. A specialist can help overcome the feeling of hopelessness and learn to love life again.

