Mental health warning: these everyday habits may be quietly breaking you down

Daily habits can have a significant impact on a person's health, mental state, and overall well-being. Many people perform certain actions unconsciously without realizing how harmful they are to their bodies and brains.

Here are five subtle habits can slowly impact your mental well-being, according to Your Tango.

Daily habits that can wreck your mental health over time

Consuming large amounts of caffeine

Drinking more than two cups of coffee a day, or consuming more than 400 mg of caffeine, can cause anxiety. This habit can cause nervousness and excessive agitation. It can also lead to high cholesterol, insomnia, and headaches.

Too much or too little sleep can also be harmful

Poor sleep patterns not only worsen your mood but also cause changes in the brain. Not getting enough sleep can damage the areas of the brain responsible for memory and learning. Too much sleep can also be harmful. It can lead to mental illness, anxiety, and depression.

Spending too much time in the dark

This can lead to a decrease in serotonin production. Serotonin affects a person's mood and emotions. Therefore, it is important to spend more time in sunlight or to create high-quality artificial lighting at home.

Lack of physical activity

Physical exercise improves cognitive function and positively affects mood. Walking and playing sports are great ways to relieve stress. You don't have to spend hours at the gym; regular exercise or morning stretches are sufficient.

Insufficient water intake

Not drinking enough water can significantly affect the brain and psyche. Dehydration can cause headaches, anxiety, and stress. Many people neglect to drink water throughout the day, which is harmful to their bodies.

