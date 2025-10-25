How to recognize if you have mental health issues — experts list the signs

A young woman experiencing anxiety. Photo: Pexels

Mental health disorders can manifest in many ways — each person experiences them differently. Just as every body is unique, so is every mind. Only a psychiatrist can make an accurate diagnosis and identify a disorder. However, there are several warning signs that may indicate mental health issues, which can sometimes be noticed on your own.

Signs that may indicate mental health disorders

Sudden social withdrawal

A potential indicator of mental health issues is a person becoming withdrawn, especially if they were previously outgoing and sociable. Such individuals may become harsh with those they care about and may engage in behaviors that are difficult for others to understand.

False beliefs

People with mental health disorders often suffer from persistent intrusive thoughts. For instance, they may believe they have a special mission on Earth or sincerely think they come from noble lineage, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Hallucinations

This is a particularly critical symptom that should never be ignored. Hallucinations can take many forms: auditory, visual, gustatory, tactile, or olfactory. Often, the affected person does not realize that what they see or feel is not real.

Obsessive behaviors

These can manifest in various ways. A person may experience constant doubts and fears, feel compelled to maintain perfect cleanliness, or repeatedly check certain actions, such as ensuring the iron is turned off or the doors are locked.

Asthenic syndrome

This condition is characterized by excessive fatigue and exhaustion. People affected may lack motivation for routine tasks, exhibit heightened irritability, and experience sudden mood swings.

Why early detection is crucial

If you notice similar symptoms in yourself or loved ones, it is essential to consult a doctor immediately. Only a professional can provide an accurate diagnosis and prescribe treatment. The earlier help is sought, the faster recovery is likely.

Even mild mental health issues can escalate into serious problems over time. A psychiatrist can help prevent deterioration and avoid exacerbation of the disorder.

