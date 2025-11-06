Four golden rules of life that lead to true happiness

A woman smiling. Photo: pexels

True happiness rarely comes by accident — it’s built, day by day, on the foundation of simple but powerful principles. Psychologists and life coaches agree that adopting a few core rules can bring balance, purpose, and emotional well-being.

Here are the four rules that can help you find balance, meaning, and peace in everyday life, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Four rules for a happy life

Rule #1

Accept your past so that it doesn't interfere with the present

Peace and happiness won't come until you begin enjoying the present and looking to the future. That's why it's important to let go of resentment and past failures. Only by freeing yourself from emotional baggage can you move forward.

Rule #2

What other people think of you is none of your concern

Many people on the path to success are held back by the fear of what others will say about them. In reality, you should not pay attention to their opinion because it is not the truth. You must evaluate yourself objectively and understand your own significance through self-love, not the compliments of others.

A woman in a hat. Photo: pexels

Rule #3

You are responsible for your own happiness

Waiting for a stroke of luck or expecting someone else to change your life for the better is the worst option. Don't transfer responsibility for your happiness to others. Take control of your life and create your own prosperity.

Rule #4

Smile more to feel better

A smile is the most powerful tool for achieving success. Pessimism can kill motivation and faith in a better future. That's why it's important to stay positive. This will attract the right people to your life.

Read more:

5 items you’ll always find in an emotionally intelligent home

Saying "No" is self-care — 5 ways to do it without feeling bad