Manipulation in relationships — which phrases an abuser often uses

Manipulators know how to twist everything to their advantage and force people to act against their will. They do it so skillfully that it can be very difficult to realize when someone is trying to control your emotions. Psychologists note that there are several phrases that indicate manipulative behavior.

Phrases commonly used by manipulators

"You can only do this right now" — creating a sense of urgency

Manipulators often try to trigger a sense of urgency and the need to make a quick decision. In this way, they pressure a person’s fear of missing out or losing something valuable. This often clouds judgment, so it’s important not to rush decisions.

"Are you sure? I think you’re remembering it wrong" — gaslighting

This phrase is a classic example of gaslighting. It is aimed at making a person doubt their own sanity. The manipulator uses it to twist the truth and deny facts.

"After everything I’ve done, this is how you repay me?" — guilt-tripping

Such a phrase forces a person to feel guilty. This tactic influences someone to act the way the manipulator wants, even if it’s unpleasant or brings no satisfaction.

"I didn’t think this would upset you" — playing the innocent

Manipulators often use this phrase under the guise of innocence. This allows them to shift responsibility away from themselves and make the victim doubt their own feelings.

"I don’t want to talk about it" — silent treatment

This phrase — or simply ignoring calls and messages — is another way to manipulate someone. It makes others feel uncomfortable or anxious.

