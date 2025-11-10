It's not love — psychologists explain what really keeps couples together

A man kisses a woman. Photo: Pexels

Love is an important foundation for deep, happy relationships. However, there is something else that is equally important. Psychologists have identified five things that bring partners closer together and strengthen a relationship.

Discover five surprising factors that help couples stay together long-term, writes TSN.

Five things that truly make relationships last

Trust

Without trust, a relationship cannot be built. It is one of the most important foundations of a strong union. Otherwise, even the strongest feelings are doomed.

Reaspect

Another important aspect of relationships, besides love, is respect. Partners can only be happy together when they value each other and are careful not to hurt each other.

A couple in love. Photo: Pexels

Safety

Having support and a sense of safety with a partner is essential for building a strong relationship. Both women and men need to feel protected. In a relationship filled with constant doubts and worries, happiness cannot exist.

Ability to learn from one's mistakes

There are no ideal relationships, only partners who make mistakes and learn from them. This allows them to avoid similar unpleasant situations and prevent future disappointments. Without growth and learning from mistakes, it will be difficult to build a strong union.

Sympathy

Without sympathy and interest in a partner, it's impossible to build a happy relationship. If you're indifferent, it's a sign that you're not compatible. If there is mutual attraction, the feelings will only grow.

