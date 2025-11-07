Three types of women who unknowingly push men away — here's why

A woman talking to a man. Photo: pexels

Some women have a magnetic quality that attracts men. They have many suitors and constantly have men competing for their attention. Other women, on the other hand, can't find a partner — men seem to run away from them.

Psychologists have identified three personality types that repel everyone, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Female personality types that scare men off

The victim woman

These women constantly complain about everything and everyone. Men feel uncomfortable and tense around them. They feel as if such a woman is looking not for a partner or a second half, but for someone to solve all her problems. Psychologists emphasize that relationships with such a woman are like one-sided games in which men are constantly consoling and solving problems while women complain about life and pay no attention to others' problems.

A woman who "does it all herself"

Often, women don't trust men, so they take control of everything, even in relationships. They don't give their partners the opportunity to prove themselves. This is why partners lose their sense of value when they're with such women. Even strong men who know what they want can't withstand such assertive personalities. Relationships should be built on harmony, mutual respect, and trust. With such women, however, it's impossible to experience these things.

"Cold queen"

This type of woman is always dissatisfied, with everyone. They believe men should do everything: provide for the family, take care of the household, organize romantic evenings and surprises, and so on. Ultimately, any partner grows weary of shouldering responsibilities and obligations. That's why relationships with these women don't last long, if they start at all.

