Top 5 fatal first-date mistakes women should avoid

A first date is like a short test that shows whether it's worth continuing to communicate and build relationships. It's a chance to show yourself in a good light, but also a chance to turn off a partner. That's why psychologists advise women not to do certain things so that the first date doesn't become the last.

Discover the subtle first-date behaviors that make men lose interest.

What not to do on a first date

Having unrealistic expectations

Sometimes women think that on the first date, only the man should take the initiative, entertain, and suggest topics for conversation. In reality, this approach will only lead to him not calling again. A date is an opportunity for both people to show how interested they are in a relationship.

Don't worry or be shy

A woman should be relaxed and free on a first date. Excessive shyness and reserve will make him feel uncomfortable or even make him think that you don't want to talk to him. Don't be afraid to be yourself.

Don't get upset over trivial things

Being picky on a first date is not the best idea. Sometimes women get upset over trivial things, such as how their coat is handed to them or how the door is opened for them. However, such behavior only repels men, especially when the relationship hasn't even begun.

Searching for suspicious moments

Some women come to the first date prejudiced. They are suspicious of the man and seem to be looking for something to criticize him for. They might start making up reasons why he looks "strange" or who he was talking to on the phone. This will only make the man distrust you.

Don't display unstable emotions

It's not worth losing control on the first date. Men don't like women who can't control their emotions. If you show anger, joy, passion, and a hot temper all at once during your first conversation, he will most likely be pushed away.

