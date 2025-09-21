Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
First date tips — how to win his heart

First date tips — how to win his heart

Publication time 21 September 2025 12:29
How to make a man think about you nonstop
A man and a woman laughing on a date. Photo: Freepik

A first date is an opportunity to make a lasting impression on someone. Many people believe this can be achieved by looking good, but it's not just about that. Much more subtle things can help win a man's heart.

Ukr.Media explains how to make a man remember you long after your first meeting.

Secrets to making a man never forget you

A sense of humor and a smile

Humor brings people closer together and can relieve tension on a first date. A woman who can joke around will definitely be memorable to a man. A sincere laugh will instantly make her even more attractive.

Calmness and openness

A woman's confidence and ease create a special aura that men find hard to resist. Relax, feel comfortable, and don't be afraid to be yourself. This allows you both to enjoy the moment.

A man and a woman laughing on a date. Photo: Freepik
A man and a woman laughing on a date. Photo: Freepik

Looks

Eyes can say more than words can. Make eye contact with a man to show your enthusiasm and interest in him. This will show confidence and sincerity.

Your scent

Fragrance is an opportunity to make a lasting impression. Being clean and wearing a special perfume creates a sense of grooming and enhances your charisma. It will only accentuate your image.

First date tips — how to win his heart
A man and a woman laughing on a date. Photo: Freepik

Interest and attentiveness

Men appreciate women who know how to listen. Pay attention to your partner — ask questions and respond sincerely to what he says. Doing so will show your partner that you are interested in getting to know him.

Intelligence

Intelligent women always attract men. They have the ability to maintain interesting conversations, pay attention, and show compassion. Attention to detail is what makes a woman especially charming.

psychology women date first date men
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
