Best fall date ideas: 45 ways to spend quality time together

Romantic date. Photo: Pexels

Fall is the perfect time for dating. It's a time for warm blankets, cozy evenings, and strolls through golden leaf-covered alleys. Creating a romantic atmosphere and impressing your soulmate is easy at this time of year. All you need to do is choose your favorite option and make your dreams come true.

The best date ideas were published by YOUKO Instagram page.

Advertisement

Outdoors

Outdoor dates in the fall have a special appeal. They bring you closer and make you hug and kiss each other more. Here are some ideas to try:

Have a picnic with blankets and lanterns in the park;

go for a boat or catamaran ride and enjoy the varied colors of autumn;

go to the botanical garden for a tour to see the autumn plants;

collect chestnuts and leaves for fall decor;

take a walk along the most picturesque alleys of the city;

go apple or pumpkin picking on a farm;

take a walk in the evening with a thermos of mulled wine by the water;

arrange a date on the roof overlooking the city lights;

ride bicycles along the autumn route along the waterfront;

go to the forest to pick mushrooms.

An outdoor date. Photo: Pexels

Cozy and homely

If you want coziness and comfort, you can organize an unforgettable date at home. There are several ways to have an interesting and romantic time with your significant other:

Bake an apple pie or strudel together;

arrange a candlelit board game night;

set up a home theater with a projector and make popcorn;

make mulled wine together using different recipes;

organize a joint online game night with pizza and laughter;

have a karaoke night at home;

assemble an autumnal scene with construction sets;

have a photo shoot for each other based on cult movies;

write a list of dreams for the year and discuss them.

A couple plays a board game. Photo: Pexels

Cultural

For those who like to discover something new, it is worth organizing a date with a cultural program. The following options will be especially successful in the fall:

Go on a trip to a neighboring city — visit outstanding cultural sites;

watch a theater premiere or chamber performance;

visit a contemporary art exhibition together;

attend a street food festival;

go to a movie theater with retro movies;

book a tour of an old library;

attend a concert in an unusual place (loft, church, rooftop);

take a night tour of a museum;

watch a ballet or opera.

A couple kissing in a movie theater. Photo: Pexels

Creative

If your couple is creative and loves to express themselves, then you should organize creative dates. They will inspire and reveal new feelings.

make jewelry for each other at a jewelry workshop;

paint ceramics together;

make candles with autumn flavors;

attend a pottery workshop;

create an autumn bouquet together;

try calligraphy and leave each other a message;

make a comic book about your day together;

attend a cooking class together.

A creative date. Photo: Freepik

Active

If you don't like to sit still, you should pay attention to outdoor activities. Such a date in the fall will fill you with energy and give you inspiration.

attend a bowling or billiards tournament;

play laser tag or paintball;

go to a dance master class;

go to a climbing wall or trampoline center;

go rollerblading or biking along the autumn alleys;

take part in a table tennis tournament;

organize an autumn hike along the trails and viewpoints of your city;

take a walk with a dog from a shelter;

ride through the forest on horseback.

A man and a woman on a horseback ride. Photo: Freepik

These date ideas will do more than just provide a fun time. They will also bring you closer together and rekindle your feelings.

Read more:

How to know if a man really loves you — 5 key signs

Five proven signs your partner is right for you