Feel closer than ever — master the 5 love languages

Feel closer than ever — master the 5 love languages

Publication time 4 November 2025 20:37
Updated 20:41
The 5 Love Languages explained — how to strengthen your bond and build lasting love
A happy couple. Photo: Pexels

While there are many ways to strengthen a relationship, the most reliable method is the 5 Love Languages approach. This method was developed by American marriage and family counselor Gary Chapman. 

Discover the five love languages and learn how understanding your partner’s emotional needs can help you communicate better, deepen trust, and create a stronger, more fulfilling relationship, according to Kurazh.

What are the five languages of love?

The first language of love is words of affirmation

This involves expressing encouragement, praise, and appreciation. Don't hesitate to tell each other sincere compliments and express your feelings. Such words bring you closer and strengthen your relationship.

The second language of love is quality time

To be happy in a relationship, partners should spend quality time together. The important thing is not the quantity, but the quality, of communication. During these moments, share your thoughts, feelings, and dreams, or do something interesting together. 

A couple in love kissing. Photo: Pexels

The third language of love is giving gifts

It's not about expensive gifts, but rather meaningful gestures that show attention and care. Giving gifts to a partner is a way to express love and show your feelings.

The fourth language of love is acts of service

It's about being willing to help your significant other with daily tasks. For instance, cooking together or helping with household chores can strengthen a relationship. These small acts demonstrate a commitment to supporting a partner through difficult times.

The fifth language of love is physical touch

Physical touch is also important in relationships. It's not just about intimacy; it's also about hugs and kisses. It is a powerful way to express love and create a sense of security and intimacy.

Understanding the five languages of love can help couples improve their relationships. These principles can significantly improve the quality of life together by helping couples demonstrate physical and emotional support for each other.

psychology advice intresting facts love relationships
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
