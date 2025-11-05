People can't explain it — but these six types of charisma make you instantly likeable

A woman smiling. Photo: pexels

Some people seem to light up every room they enter — but their secret isn't luck, it's charisma. Psychologists say there are six distinct types of charisma that shape how we attract, inspire, and connect with others. Understanding which one you have could help you use your natural presence more effectively in both life and work.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about them.

Advertisement

What are the types of charisma?

Spellbinding charm

People with this type of charisma have a special magnetism thanks to their energy and charm. They don't even need to do anything to get others to pay attention to them.

Cold charisma

People with this type of charisma are calm and know how to keep their distance. They may seem inaccessible, but this is precisely why they inspire respect.

Cozy charisma

Those with this type of charisma are soft and kind. They don't seek power, yet they advance quickly in their careers. This is thanks to their ability to create an atmosphere of trust.

A woman smiling. Photo: Pexels

Dominant charisma

These people have strong energy and an authoritative presence. They are natural leaders who take responsibility and know how to guide others. They are confident and command respect.

Provocative charisma

Those with provocative charisma tend to break social norms, attracting attention. They can manipulate their attractiveness and often lead carefree lives.

Destructive charisma

This type of charisma is characterized by the frequent manipulation of others to achieve one's own goals. People with destructive charisma can be toxic. They intentionally appear less intelligent than they are.

Read more:

Five personality traits men find impossible to forget

The 5 traits of men who make the best husbands