How to spot a narcissist, psychopath, or empath — the most dangerous types of men

Some men are best avoided at the very beginning of a relationship — they can destroy a woman’s mental health and make her life unbearable. Psychologists say the three most dangerous partner types are narcissists, psychopaths, and empaths.

The worst types of men

Narcissist

Such men are obsessed with themselves and constantly remind others of their superiority — often under the guise of quoting other people’s praise. For instance, a narcissist may spend hours boasting about how highly colleagues or friends regard him. Building a relationship with such a man is emotionally draining: he feeds on admiration, belittles his partner to feel powerful, and never admits mistakes.

Psychopath

Psychopaths are expert manipulators who show little to no empathy. A woman in a relationship with one will feel invisible and doubt her own emotions. Typical red flags include irritability, emotional coldness, and controlling behavior. These men use people to serve their own needs, showing no remorse for the harm they cause.

Empath

At first glance, empathy seems like a virtue — but when excessive, it can be just as toxic. These men crave constant validation and emotional reassurance. They may appear caring yet center every situation around their own feelings, ignoring their partner’s pain. Such individuals often use emotional intelligence as a tool of manipulation and control rather than genuine connection.

