Zodiac signs that divorce the most — and what it says about their personalities

Zodiac signs that divorce most often — and why

Zodiac signs that divorce most often — and why

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 November 2025 23:55
Updated 22:26
A couple on the bed. Photo: freepik

Not all zodiac signs approach love and commitment the same way. While some thrive in long-term relationships, others struggle to stay in one place for too long. 

Discover the astrology behind frequent divorces and how each sign can change their pattern, according to TSN.

Zodiac signs that struggle to stay in love

Gemini

These people have a very changeable character. They know what they want from life and from a partner. They work hard to create a strong union, but they lose interest once the relationship becomes stable. This zodiac sign also has difficulty forgiving. If the relationship ever becomes rocky, they can erase a loved one from their life once and for all.

Zodiac signs that divorce most often — and why
A woman thinking. Photo: freepik

Scorpio

People born under this zodiac sign have many strengths and weaknesses. In relationships, they tend to be attentive, devoted, and caring. However, if a partner shows even a hint of indifference, a Scorpio will see it as a sign to end the relationship. They cannot imagine life without passion and emotion.

Virgo

This zodiac sign strives for perfection. They constantly evaluate their partner and may criticize them for every little thing. Sometimes, Virgos set impossible standards that their partners can't meet. This ultimately leads to serious conflicts. Such individuals often doubt their own feelings or their partner's sincerity. This is often the main reason for divorce.

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
