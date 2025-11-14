Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Manipulators' favorite tactic — and how to resist it

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 November 2025 16:05
Updated 16:05
The most common manipulation — you have definitely encountered it
A man and a woman in an unhealthy relationship.

Manipulators control other people and force them to act against their will. They skillfully juggle the victim’s emotions. To do this, such individuals use specific tactics and phrases that help them achieve their goals. However, there is one most common form of manipulation that most people have encountered. It is also considered the most dangerous because it makes a person doubt their own feelings.

Novyny.LIVE explains this in more detail.

What manipulation is the most common

The most widespread manipulation lies in trying to convince you that your reaction is "wrong." As if the problem is in your distorted perceptions rather than in the disrespectful or simply rude behavior directed at you.

Psychologists call this toxic technique gaslighting. It is aimed at undermining your perception of reality. In such a case, the manipulator constantly insists that you "misunderstood everything" or emphasizes that your own memories or feelings are unreal. They may often use phrases such as:

  • "This never happened";
  • "You're just trying to confuse me";
  • "I did this because I love you";
  • "You're too sensitive";
  • "You don’t really think that";
  • "You have a terrible memory";
  • "That’s not what I meant."
Photo: Pexels

How to counter gaslighting

Psychologists advise remembering several rules for those who want to learn how to resist such manipulation. First of all, trust yourself. Remember that your feelings are real. For greater confidence, you can also document events. For example, write down important information in notes or messages. In addition, it is worth seeking help from loved ones or a psychologist. Talking to them will help you understand your feelings.

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
