Top psychological trends this autumn — helping you find harmony and calm

For many people, autumn is associated with low moods and seemingly endless bouts of sadness. In reality, however, this season can become an excellent opportunity for a reset and inspiration. This year’s psychological trends are aimed precisely at achieving that.

This was explained by clinical psychologist and psychotherapist Olena Zhernosekova on her Instagram page.

Main psychological trends this autumn

Body check-up

The primary goal of this autumn’s psychological trends is self-care. Plan a check-up for potential deficiencies and take the necessary tests to support your body and help it adapt to the new season without stress.

Reconnect with nature

Autumn seems tailor-made for "nature therapy," which is set to become one of the trends. Ground yourself by connecting with nature — collect chestnuts, breathe in the damp air, and take long walks.

Reducing information overload

Another trend this autumn is cutting down on social media, podcasts, Reels, and TikTok. The psychologist advises focusing more on yourself. Take the time to answer important questions: what are your current needs, how can they be met now, and how full is your "inner battery" in percentage terms.

Acquiring new cozy items

Create a small ritual this fall to mark the transition from one season to another. Treat yourself to a new book, a warm cozy blanket, or soft pillows. These items will add comfort and create an inspiring atmosphere.

Planning activities

Autumn is not the time to stay locked at home. One of the psychological trends is active recreation. Go on a trip, visit a countryside house, or explore the forest. Draw inspiration from the crashing sea or the quiet mountains. The psychologist also recommends trying a new hobby, as creating good autumn memories is essential for maintaining a positive mood.

