Best fall boots 2025: the must-have pair stylists recommend

Tall boots. Photo: freepik.com

If you had to choose just one pair of shoes for this fall, stylists would unanimously advise tall, chunky boots. Often called "riding boots," they recall the footwear of horse riders — both practical and elegant.

The story was reported by Vogue France.

Advertisement

Why these boots stand out

Runways for fall-winter 2025–2026 crowned these boots as the season’s stars. They channel both cowboy freedom and aristocratic elegance, making them a timeless trend that adds confidence to any outfit.

Wide-shaft appeal

These boots look great on slim legs as well as over fitted jeans or trousers. Black pairs elongate the silhouette and highlight a sleek, formal vibe. Brown adds warmth and coziness, especially when styled with a beige coat or cashmere trench. Beige and gray options are perfect for soft, light-toned looks.

Brown boots. Photo from Instagram

Flat or heeled versatility

Stylists recommend owning at least one flat pair for everyday errands — perfect for city life and long walks. A heeled pair, meanwhile, becomes your "secret weapon" for dates, evenings out, or business meetings where you want a more striking look.

Spectacular shoes. Photo from Instagram

Endless combinations

High boots match effortlessly with romantic dresses and trenches, or with sharp business suits. Tuck in skinny jeans or leggings for a chic urban style that looks polished even without extra details.

In short, if you’re buying only one pair of shoes this fall — make it these boots.

Read also:

How to wear loafers with socks — Jessica Alba’s style lesson

Victorian boots are the bold elegance trend of Fall 2025