Why the holidays can trigger stress — psychologists explain

A saddened young woman. Photo: Freepik

Winter holidays seem like the most pleasant time of the year, because what could be better than having the whole family gathered at the table, talking and sharing warmth. However, in reality, this period causes stress for many people. Psychologists explain that there are several reasons that provoke such a reaction.

This is reported by Lyra Health.

Advertisement

The main causes of holiday stress

Trying to meet others’ expectations

Sometimes holiday preparation may not be what most people imagine it to be. Due to work, there is often not enough time for shopping or thorough preparation for hosting guests. Many perceive these things as mandatory and begin to stress if something goes wrong. However, you should not do what you feel you "must" do. Create an atmosphere that feels comfortable for you.

Family conflicts

Spending time with loved ones does not always go as we picture it. Family gatherings can often lead to conflicts among relatives. Psychologists advise clearly defining your personal boundaries and making choices that align with your values rather than what your relatives expect from you. Only this way can you avoid emotional burnout.

Financial difficulties

Winter holidays require significant financial investment. You need to buy gifts, decorations, food, or pay for travel. To avoid stress, it is worth creating a budget in advance and sticking to it. At the same time, prioritize your basic needs.

Feeling of loneliness

The holidays can trigger feelings of loneliness if a person does not have close ones to spend time with. In such a case, psychologists recommend considering volunteering or charity work. This can help you feel connected to others and find like-minded people.

Seasonal depression

Another cause of stress during the winter holidays is related to the change of seasons. This can be accompanied by sadness, loss of interest in everything, and low energy levels. If you cannot cope with this on your own, it is worth seeking help from a professional.

Read more:

Who cheats the most — a private detective named five professions

Top foods that help calm stress and improve your mood

ADHD in adults — how it really manifests