Private detective reveals professions most likely to cheat — ranking

Private investigator Paul Evans shared his experience uncovering marital infidelity and named the professions whose representatives cheat most often. According to him, many of these affairs begin directly because of the nature of their work.

Professions most likely to cheat

IT Specialists

Evans notes that people in this field know exactly how to hide a dating profile or a chat in a messenger. They have all the tools to deceive in the digital age — and often use them.

"We've dealt with more cases in the IT sector than we would expect to," Evans said.

Call Center Employees

This type of job often creates close bonds between colleagues. Spending long hours together under stress can lead to connections that sometimes grow into something more.

Sales Representatives

These professionals can easily build relationships in different cities. They are also skilled at convincing their partners of their loyalty, leaving many spouses unaware of the affairs.

"We've had cases where we have followed reps around the country to find out they were cheating with work colleagues and sometimes randomers at the hotel bar," Evans explained.

Flight Attendants

Frequent layovers around the world create countless opportunities for this profession. Many manage to maintain relationships in different cities and remain undiscovered for long periods.

Medical Workers

High stress levels and long shifts often lead medical professionals to start relationships at work. Shared challenges and emotional experiences can spark attraction between colleagues.

