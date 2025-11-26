Breaking up doesn't have to be brutal — here's how to do it right

A man and a woman take their rings off. Photo: freepik

Divorce is an emotionally difficult process that leaves deep wounds on the heart. Ending a relationship is never easy, but there are several tips that can help you close this chapter in a healthy way — without drama or resentment.

How to end a relationship the right way

To make the breakup less painful for both partners, it's important to approach the process with a clear mind. The most important thing is to identify a clear reason for the breakup and explain it to your partner. However, it's important not to confuse this with blaming. Don't set a goal of making the person apologize or justify themselves.

Psychologists also advise breaking the news in a place that isn't associated with shared memories from the past or expectations for the future. Choose a restaurant or café, for example, that you can later simply avoid.

It's worth thanking the person for the good moments you shared. But after the conversation, you should leave those memories in the past to make room in your life for something new and beautiful.

Phrases that can help you say goodbye

Psychologists have suggested several phrases that can help ease awkward pauses during a breakup:

"While you’re with me, your true love is just howling from loneliness."

"Don't waste your time with me — you’ll find so much more when you move forward without a ‘suitcase without a handle.’"

"The fire that once burned in our hearts has turned to ash. It’s time to let it go."

"We lived in a tiny shared universe — it's time to broaden our horizons."

"Nothing happens for no reason. We gave each other pieces of our souls and became better versions of ourselves."

These phrases, said at the right moment, can help express your feelings and intentions. They can make the breakup conversation easier and give your partner a sense that you are not blaming each other — you’re simply moving forward on different paths.

