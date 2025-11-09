How to end conversations with men the right way — no ghosting needed

The polite way to stop texting a man — backed by psychology
Sometimes, it seems like communication with a man has reached a dead end. It feels like there are no more topics to discuss and that you don't want to continue the conversation. To end a conversation effectively, it's important to follow a few tips.
Here's how to end communication with a man tactfully, while protecting your emotional energy and confidence, according to Novyny.LIVE.
How to end a conversation with a man
When you feel that a person is good but "not yours", it is best to tell them directly. Don't just disappear or block his account. Explain your feelings and emotions. For example, you could write a message like this:
- "Thank you for your time and conversation. You're a nice person, but I feel like we're not quite on the same page. I want to be honest with myself and with you".
Sometimes, communication just isn't going well, but the man is trying his best to keep the conversation going. In this case, it's best to write a message describing your feelings.
- "I understand that we're in different places right now with different interests. Let's not force what's not growing".
Sometimes, a man can be too pushy. Don't hesitate to stop communicating with him if you feel uncomfortable. You can do so by sending a message like this:
- "I feel that there is no harmony between us, and that's important to me. Please don't take it personally — I'm just being honest with myself".
These words will help clarify the situation and let him know that it's best to stop communicating. Moreover, they won't hurt him; rather, they will set things straight.
