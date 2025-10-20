5 behaviors that show he's done with the relationship — even if he won't say it

Bad relationships between men and women. Photo: Pexels

Sometimes a man has decided to end the relationship but can't bring himself to tell his partner. According to psychologists, there are several key signs that can indicate a partner's true intentions. If a man exhibits these behaviors, the relationship is likely already doomed.

Discover four signs that reveal when a partner has already checked out of the relationship.

How to tell if a man wants to break up

He constantly criticizes you

A man who has lost his love for a woman will criticize her constantly and treat her with contempt. He mocks his partner's flaws, belittles her achievements, and criticizes her weaknesses. Women often misinterpret this behavior as normal emotional fatigue and hope that things will soon change. However, this attitude indicates that your partner has already made up his mind.

He has lost interest in you

A man interested in a woman will call or text if he can't maintain constant contact. He asks how you feel, how your day went, or what ruined your mood. If your partner doesn't care about these things and you can't reach him the first time you try, it indicates his unwillingness to continue the relationship.

An unhappy man. Photo: Pexels

Their life began to differ from yours

A sign that a breakup is inevitable is when your partner starts spending their free time without you. For example, he may have a new group of friends that doesn't include you. He may also go out with friends and not tell you about it. According to psychologists, this may indicate that your relationship has truly come to an end.

You may start to irritate your partner

If partners have feelings for each other, outbursts of irritation are brief and insignificant. However, if a man becomes irritated by his partner's every move and word, it's a sign that he no longer has feelings for her. He begins to perceive her as someone with whom he has a significant emotional connection.

