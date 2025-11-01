What really ends a marriage — a surprising cause of divorce you probably didn't expect

Bad relationships between men and women. Photo: Pexels

Divorces often come as a shock to men. This is because they neglect one important thing. Partners are typically convinced that their relationship is fine, but their actions actually push women away.

Divorce is rarely about one big fight — it's often a slow disconnect, Novyny.LIVE writes.

What really ends a marriage

The main reason for divorce is not infidelity or financial problems. The issue is quite different. According to psychologists, relationships are destroyed when a woman is forced to manage the entire family herself.

For example, if a man provides the money, but his partner takes on all the other responsibilities, the marriage may suffer. Often, men believe that providing for their family is sufficient for a successful marriage. However, this is not actually the case.

A sad woman looks at her ring. Photo: Pexels

A woman who takes care of everything will burn out sooner or later. She will grow weary of solving all the problems related to household chores, her loved ones' health, and her home's comfort. Often, partners talk to their significant others about this, but they are not listened to. Men don't value this work and believe that women can handle it alone. Even worse, they believe it is solely her responsibility.

Eventually, the woman realizes that she has no one to rely on. Over time, she transforms from a light and fun girl into a constantly tense and dissatisfied partner. She doesn't become this way because there's something wrong with her; she becomes this way because she has to carry the weight of responsibility alone. Ultimately, this leads to the complete breakdown of the relationship and divorce.

