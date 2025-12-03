ADHD in adults: key symptoms and why it often goes unnoticed

Sad girl. Photo: Freepik

Many people believe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder shows itself only through distractibility and restlessness. In reality, ADHD has far more symptoms. If they are recognized early and addressed with a specialist, the negative impact on mental health can be avoided.

Neurologist and psychiatrist Davyd Shcherbyna explained this in a comment to "Health 24".

Symptoms of ADHD in adults

Chronic inattention, difficulty finishing tasks, excessive impulsivity and irritability may indicate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Many assume ADHD affects only children, but adults struggle with it just as often.

"In adulthood this disorder often goes unnoticed. Many people spend years explaining their difficulties as a ‘habit,’ ‘personality,’ or simple fatigue — even though the real cause may be ADHD," Shcherbyna notes.

Symptoms that may indicate ADHD in an adult include:

difficulty focusing on one task;

frequent impulsive decisions;

a habit of constantly procrastinating;

inability to tolerate waiting in line;

interrupting others during conversations;

often losing important items.

In such cases, one should consult a psychiatrist to diagnose or rule out ADHD. If confirmed, the specialist will choose a suitable correction strategy. Proper therapy produces noticeable results: a person becomes able to focus on important tasks, better organize their time, and control their actions.

