Five ways to quickly boost your self-esteem — works immediately

Low self-esteem holds people back on their path to success. It prevents them from moving forward and trying new things. Constant self-doubt eats away from the inside and makes it impossible to live happily. But low self-esteem is not a life sentence. You can change the way you see yourself — and psychologists say a few practical steps can help.

How to boost your self-esteem

Praise yourself

To start loving yourself, don't neglect self-praise. Even the smallest achievements deserve recognition. Psychologists advise paying attention to your strengths and highlighting them regularly. This method is especially effective when combined with a mirror: say kind things while looking at your reflection.

Stop comparing yourself to others

Healthy self-esteem means letting go of constant comparison. Experts recommend analyzing your own successes and failures, rather than focusing on someone else's results. Only then will you feel your inner strength — and even an advantage over others.

Surround yourself with positive people

Toxic people will only worsen the way you see yourself. If your environment constantly emphasizes your shortcomings, it's time to change it. Spend time with people who radiate positivity — it will energize you and motivate you to achieve more.

Repeat affirmations

Affirmations work well on a subconscious level. Repeat phrases every day that remind you that you are confident, beautiful, smart and talented. This helps reprogram your mind and shift your self-perception.

Stop criticizing yourself

Give yourself permission to make mistakes. See them as experience, not failure. When you stop scolding yourself, you'll finally be able to accept both your strengths and weaknesses. That's the hidden secret of self-love.

