Signs of a truly intelligent person — check yourself

Some people possess exceptional intelligence yet don’t even realize it. They tend to underestimate their own intellect and often doubt their abilities. Psychologists have identified the signs that indicate a person is actually smarter than they think.

This was reported by TSN.

Signs of a genuinely intelligent person

Talking to yourself

Conversations with oneself are often considered a sign of eccentricity, but in fact, they can indicate a sharp mind and a high level of intelligence. This habit improves self-control and concentration.

Curiosity and desire to understand the world

People with high IQs always strive to learn more. They are open to the world and want to understand how it works. Such individuals are distinguished by their unique curiosity and inquisitiveness.

Feeling happy alone

Some people don’t need company to feel content. They enjoy spending time alone and draw inspiration from solitude. Psychologists note that such individuals tend to devote more time to reflection, planning, and implementing their ideas.

A great sense of humor

People with a high level of intelligence often have an excellent sense of humor. They are creative and can find interesting and unexpected connections between things. Thanks to this, they come up with jokes that make everyone laugh.

You’re not afraid to admit when you don’t know something

Smart people easily admit when they don’t know something. For them, it’s not a weakness but an opportunity to discover something new and interesting. Meanwhile, less intelligent individuals are more likely to overestimate their cognitive abilities.

