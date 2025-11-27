Generation X explained — psychology, values, and identity

A smiling woman. Photo: freepik

Often overlooked between Boomers and Millennials, Generation X has a distinct character shaped by cultural shifts and real-world challenges. Psychologists outline their defining qualities.

Discover the personality profile of Generation X — their independence, resilience, and values, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Generation X was born between 1960 and 1980. They are known for their independence and unique attitude toward careers. Work occupies one of the most important places in their lives. "Xennials" are accustomed to relying on their own strength, and there are several reasons for this.

Psychologists explain that Generation X's parents are boomers. They always lived and worked "for the government". Their children grew up independently and became adults at a young age. Generation X was responsible for getting themselves to school, preparing their own food, and solving their own problems.

Members of this generation often consider themselves loners. This is why they prioritize their careers over their personal lives. They value achieving success in business or their favorite activity more than spending time with loved ones. They are true workaholics who see this as their life's mission.

Generation X is characterized by skepticism of authority and the state. They witnessed crises and numerous failures. Often, the world seems corrupt and hostile to these individuals. They don't believe in good and typically look for pitfalls in everything.

