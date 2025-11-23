A new trend in the labor market — how Zoomers are changing the rules of the game

A young woman working. Photo: Pexels

Zoomers have surprised employers again with a new trend — career minimalism. It reflects an entirely new attitude toward professional life. Young people no longer want to reach the top in their careers. Instead, Zoomers prefer performing only the minimum required duties, receiving a salary that covers essential needs, and dedicating more time to their personal lives.

This was reported by Glavkom.

Advertisement

How Zoomers have changed their attitude toward work

Career minimalism is becoming increasingly popular among young people. Zoomers no longer agree to overwork or take on additional responsibilities. Moreover, such individuals do not strive to climb the career ladder.

Instead, young people want to live with pleasure, having a stable income without overloading themselves. And if, for millennials, for example, a high position was the main career goal, Zoomers will be happy to hold a modest job with minimal duties and responsibility. This helps them avoid excessive workload and burnout.

Young men working remotely. Photo: Pexels

The popularity of this trend among Zoomers is confirmed by a study conducted by the American company Glassdoor. The survey found that 68% of Zoomers are willing to give up a managerial position. The only exception applies to those who urgently need a significantly higher salary.

In fact, Generation Z views career growth solely as a necessary step in cases where a higher income is required. In all other situations, Zoomers prefer to remain in lower-level positions where work processes do not go beyond agreed duties, areas of responsibility, or standard working hours.

Read more:

They are becoming more numerous — who doomers are

Career paths by intelligence type — discover your strengths

Best zodiac signs, according to astrologers — why they stand out