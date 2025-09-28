Gold brings misfortune to these Zodiac signs — here’s why

Gold earrings and pendant. Photo: Freepik

Some Zodiac signs should avoid wearing gold jewelry. Such accessories not only clash with their energy but can also attract misfortune, bad luck, and turn their lives into a continuous "dark streak."

This was reported by Times of India.

Zodiac signs that should not wear gold

Sagittarius

People born under this sign are adventurous and freedom-loving. They enjoy travel, new experiences, and philosophical reflections. Gold may act as a distracting influence for Sagittarians, diverting them from personal growth. Additionally, this metal could bring misfortune to them.

Gemini

Geminis are known for their curiosity and adaptability. They thrive on novelty and change. Gold does not appeal to Geminis for a reason, as it may bring difficulties and troubles, potentially disrupting their lives.

Gold rings. Photo: Freepik

Aquarius

People born under Aquarius are considered original and forward-thinking. They highly value individuality and independence, often challenging conventional norms. Gold does not suit their free-spirited and innovative nature, so they are better off choosing unique materials for accessories.

Aries

Aries individuals are action-oriented and adventurous, constantly seeking new challenges and experiences. Gold, associated with luxury and material wealth, does not align with their dynamic and adventurous character. They are advised to opt for more interesting and unconventional jewelry choices.

