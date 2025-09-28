Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Gold will bring misfortune and troubles — which Zodiac signs

Gold will bring misfortune and troubles — which Zodiac signs

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 September 2025 17:36
Gold brings misfortune to these Zodiac signs — here’s why
Gold earrings and pendant. Photo: Freepik

Some Zodiac signs should avoid wearing gold jewelry. Such accessories not only clash with their energy but can also attract misfortune, bad luck, and turn their lives into a continuous "dark streak."

This was reported by Times of India.

Zodiac signs that should not wear gold

Sagittarius

People born under this sign are adventurous and freedom-loving. They enjoy travel, new experiences, and philosophical reflections. Gold may act as a distracting influence for Sagittarians, diverting them from personal growth. Additionally, this metal could bring misfortune to them.

Gemini

Geminis are known for their curiosity and adaptability. They thrive on novelty and change. Gold does not appeal to Geminis for a reason, as it may bring difficulties and troubles, potentially disrupting their lives.

Which zodiac signs should not wear gold
Gold rings. Photo: Freepik

Aquarius

People born under Aquarius are considered original and forward-thinking. They highly value individuality and independence, often challenging conventional norms. Gold does not suit their free-spirited and innovative nature, so they are better off choosing unique materials for accessories.

Aries

Aries individuals are action-oriented and adventurous, constantly seeking new challenges and experiences. Gold, associated with luxury and material wealth, does not align with their dynamic and adventurous character. They are advised to opt for more interesting and unconventional jewelry choices.

Read more:

Natural-born movie stars — women of three Zodiac signs

"Dark streak" approaching — which zodiac signs are affected

October 2025 brings destiny-changing news for two zodiac signs

Astrology gold zodiac signs intresting facts astrologists
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
