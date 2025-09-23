Which zodiac signs face a “dark streak” this fall — fate may disappoint them

Upset young woman. Photo: Pexels

Autumn will bring luck and happiness to some zodiac signs — these people can expect a true "white streak." However, others will have to face difficulties and misfortunes. Fate will test their resilience.

Novyny.LIVE provides more details on this.

Zodiac signs that will not be lucky this autumn

Astrologers note that this autumn will be a real challenge for several zodiac signs. These people will have to endure hardships until fate turns favorable for them again. The signs in question are:

Leo;

Taurus;

Capricorn;

Cancer.

People of these signs should be cautious and avoid making hasty decisions. Financial matters may become tense, and unexpected expenses could disrupt plans. These four zodiac signs need to focus on analysis rather than taking immediate action.

For Cancer, communication with loved ones may be challenging due to emotional instability, leading to fatigue and misunderstandings. Taurus may face setbacks at work, with conflicts and tension in the team requiring patience and wisdom. Leo might feel anxious about family matters and be drawn into others’ worries, so they should avoid taking on someone else’s burdens. Capricorn could encounter difficulties with self-realization this autumn, as efforts may often feel futile and hopeless.

These four zodiac signs will face major challenges, but it’s important to remember that all difficulties are temporary — they will only make you stronger, and the "dark streak" will eventually turn into a bright one.

